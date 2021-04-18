They find an abandoned baby inside a cardboard bag in Madrid

The health workers of the Samur-Civil Protection have attended a baby of about four days who had been abandoned inside a cardboard bag in a square in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid reported.

The crying baby has alerted a passerby who was walking through the Plaza de Corcubión. After the discovery, he has notified the National Police and the Samur-Civil Protection.

The little girl, who was wrapped in a bag and wrapped in a sheet, has been explored by the health team, who have found that she was well, as she had normal vital signs and good general condition.

Afterwards, it has been transferred to the neonatology unit of the Hospital de la Paz guarded by the National Police, which carries out the investigation in collaboration with the Madrid Municipal Police.

Samur-Civil Protection has activated the child abuse protocol, this being a neonate.