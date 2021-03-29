They find a ‘winged’ shark from 93 million years ago

We open a new page in the history of the shark family.

This new species were equipped with impressive pectoral fins, which in the studied specimen they measured 1.9 meters despite the fact that the animal’s body was 1.65 meters long. According to the researchers, who publish their study in the journal Science, it was not a fearsome predator, but a a creature that would have used the same feeding system as whales. Its large and wide mouth would have filtered the water and obtained its little food: plankton, according to the international research team led by Romain Vullo, from the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research).

Previously, paleontologists knew of only one other group of large bony fish that fed on plankton, the pachycormidae, which roamed the oceans during the Cretaceous period. The discovery of Aquilolamna milarcae brings this number to two.

According to experts, this shark with an aerodynamic body “in the shape of a torpedo”, whose fossil remains were unearthed near the city of Vallecillo, in northern Mexico, was an adolescent specimen. Probably a relatively slow swimmer, comparable to other plankton-gobbling elasmobranchs.

The winged shark fossil does not have pelvic fins (located on the underside of sharks, near the tail) nor a dorsal fin, something we remember from the most mythical Hollywood shark movies. But there is no certainty as to whether the shark had these fins when it was alive or if it simply did not become fossilized.

It is clear that it would have been quite a spectacle to be able to contemplate the underwater life of this time: imagine mosasaurs, plesiosaurs and winged sharks gliding before our eyes …