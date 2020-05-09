The internet now has a new conspiracy theory

Conspiracy theories have become more common in recent days. Cases such as 5G antennas or about the thousands of possible origins of the new virus. Now a new one is added: “The mysterious pyramid of Antarctica”

Although not new, the “pyramid” was discovered between 1910 and 1913 but was kept secret because geologists believed they had found a great secret that could have been kept. This has fed the collective imagination since then, but little by little it lost interest more and more.

Recently, a new round of conspiracy theories has started, since a second “pyramid has appeared” and you can find it if you enter your map browser with the coordinates: 79 ° 58’39.25 «S 81 ° 57’32.21» W.

Expert Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Geoscience Research Center in Potsdam comments on the subject:

“The pyramid-shaped structures are located in the Ellsworth Mountains, which are over 400 km long, so it is no surprise that there are peaks that jut out above the sky. The peaks are made of rocks, and it is a coincidence that this particular peak has that shape. “

“It is not a complicated shape, so it is not a special coincidence either. By definition, it is a nunatak, which is simply a peak of rock jutting out above a glacier or ice cap. This one is shaped like a pyramid, but that does not mean that it is a human construction ”, he concludes

Under these perspectives it is easy to deny the theory. These rock formations are more common than we think. The Matterhorn in the Alps or Mount Bulandstindur in Iceland are clear examples.

Do you have conspiracy theories that you believe are real?