They find a strange deep sea fish in California

Those who have seen Finding Nemo will remember a strange fish that lives in the depths of the ocean and has a kind of lightbulb that comes out of his head. There are several types of fish with this characteristic, but what has been found in this case is a balloon fish (or Pacific Football Fish in English). And it is called that because of its rounded shape. Although these types of fish live in the depths, in this case it has reached shallower waters in Orange County, California; as reported by The Guardian.

It is very strange that these fish appear on the beaches. And it is that these abyssal fish are rarely found on the shores, since his favorite place is the depths. That is why it is strange that last Friday, May 9, one of these balloon fish was found in the crystal cove beach. And, besides, that he did it in such perfect condition is also very difficult.

“Seeing such a fish intact is very rare, and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on shore,” Crystal Cove State Park staff wrote in a post on their Facebook page. «The thing about this balloon fish is that it was almost perfectly intact. How did it come from the depths? ”Asks Jessica Roame, education coordinator for Davey’s Locker Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

RARE FIND! Deep sea anglerfish washed up in Newport Beach on Friday morning! On Crystal Cove beach @CrystalCoveSP staff were alerted by beach visitor Ben Eslef and were able to retrieve this intact specimen .. pic.twitter.com/vERGy5Zujt – Davey’s Locker (@ DaveysLocker400) May 9, 2021

This is the ball fish

In this case, Crystal Cove State Park staff believe it is a balloon fish, within the genus Himantolophus. On how this puffer fish has reached the shores of California we cannot know much more. But we can know a little more about this type of fish, which are usually found more than 914 meters deep.

In the world there are about 200 species of Lophiiformes fish, of which the balloon fish and the monkfish are part. In the case of this abyssal fish, experts believe that it is a Pacific balloon fish, although they can also live in the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

As we see in the images, it is a fish with sharp and pointed teeth. In addition, a fishing rod-shaped protrusion emerges from its head that ends in a kind of bioluminescent light bulb. With this lure you can “lure prey in the dark” just as we saw in the Pixar movie Finding Nemo.

Many of the Lophiiformes fish, including the balloon fish, have a strange way of reproducing

Female pufferfish can grow to two feet long, while males are much better in size, probably because they have a somewhat unusual way of reproducing. And it is that «the males cling to the female with their teeth and become sexual parasites, finally joining the female until nothing remains of her form, except their testicles for reproduction, “they commented on Facebook. In this way, once the male has found a female, they are united forever and become one.

In short, both the deep sea fish in general and the ball fish in particular are very interesting; not only because of its strange way of finding food thanks to its light bulb but also because of its way of reproducing.

