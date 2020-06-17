Specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) registered in the area of ​​the Confraternity of Suchitlán, Colima, a huge carved basaltic rock that functioned as a map in pre-Hispanic times. The petroglyph was registered on June 7 and its creation has been dated between 200 BC. and 200 A.D.

The researchers believe that the stone it was thrown by the Fuego de Colima volcano, 14 kilometers away to the south and the pre-Hispanic inhabitants of Colima the meticulously carved into a ‘map’ of their territory; This is indicated by the designs and patterns that it shows on its surface, in addition to not being the only one of its kind in the state. “Only in the Archaeological Zone of La Campana, in the state capital, we have counted more than 100 petroglyphs,” said Julio Ignacio Martínez de la Rosa, head of the local INAH.

“The highest part of the stone – 1.70 meters high, an irregular width between 2.12 and 2.77 m and a thickness of between 60 centimeters and 1.70 m – has an axis of approximately 20 ° to the northeast, that is, it faces the volcano de Fuego ”, explained de la Rosa.

At the same time, the archaeologist Rafael Platas Ruiz, designated for the inspection of the cultural property, points out that there are at least three engraving techniques – polishing, pecking and wear – which were used to represent the orographic and geographical landscape of the southern slope of the volcano, furrowed by ravines, runoffs and rivers that descend from the geological promontory.

The INAH Colima Center researcher abounds that on the main surface of the petroglyph, aligned with the colossus and that also presents a descent to the south, small circular cavities were carved, which would represent the location of ancient communities. Likewise, on the east side, there are lines that allude to the orography of the region, abundant in hydrological areas and natural runoff.

Undoubtedly, these ‘map stones’ helped to understand and facilitate the management of the land. In addition, they were a way of preserving knowledge from one generation to another, at a time when writing did not exist in the territory that is today Colima ”.