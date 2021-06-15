They find a spine of more than 5 meters of a huge dinosaur

The most complete articulated vertebral series of a giant sauropod dinosaur has been extracted in Spain. The fossil remains of about 145 million years found in Camarillas (Teruel) include part of a vertebral column of more than 5 meters, with at least 15 articulated vertebrae of the neck and back of a dinosaur with a length of about 25 meters, pertaining by all indications to a new species as yet to be described.

The achievement is the work of research staff from the Aragosaurus-IUCA group of the University of Zaragoza and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont (ICP).

“The vertebrae are more than 30 cm long and, in the absence of their preparation, it is estimated that each of them can measure almost a meter in height. They belong to a dinosaur that could well reach a length greater than 25 meters and, possibly, is one of the largest in Europe ”, has highlighted the paleontologist Diego Castanera, postdoctoral researcher, who has led this work together with José Ignacio Canudo , Principal Investigator of the Aragosaurus-IUCA group of the University of Zaragoza.

In recent months the excavations of these fossils from the La Peñuela site (Camarillas, Teruel) have been carried out with great technical complexity. “The extraction of the vertebral series has not been an easy task,” says Diego Castanera. In the first place, after the excavation and protection of the vertebrae with plaster, it had to be separated into two parts, to prevent the “mummy” (technical name used to refer to the structure that surrounds the fossil) from having too much weight and facilitating its handling. and extraction. Subsequently, an iron structure was made (made by the Martin Pérez de Cedrillas workshop) to finally assemble a cardboard box that was filled with expandable polyurethane.

The two “mummies” were removed from the site with a rotating machine and a gondola by Juan Ramón López and transported to Camarillas. There, they await their preparation and subsequent scientific study that will undoubtedly provide new data on the giant dinosaurs, since they are possibly a new species for science.

The team after the excavation of the articulated vertebral series, once protected with plaster. (Photo: Diego Castanera / ICP)

The excavations have been financed by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Government of Aragon and have also had the support of the Camarillas City Council. These excavations are part of the postdoctoral research developed by the director of the action Diego Castanera, on the change of fauna in the Jurassic-Cretaceous transit of the Iberian Mountain Range and that have been financed by the Agency for Management of University Aid and Research of the Generalitat of Catalonia (AGAUR) and they are also part of the research project of the Aragosaurus-IUCA Group financed by the Ministry of Science.

The site was discovered by Camarillas neighbor Pedro Cirugeda and has allowed the recovery of more than 80 fossils, most of which belong to the sauropod dinosaur. But teeth of theropod (carnivorous) dinosaurs and crocodiles have also been found, as well as abundant plant remains. As a whole, the site provides very interesting information on the ecosystems of the Jurassic-Cretaceous interval, about 145 million years ago. (Source: ICP)