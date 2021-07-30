They find a new group of viral genes that protect some insects against parasites

The parasitoid waspsTo reproduce, they lay their eggs inside the host insects, where their young will develop, and at the end of the cycle they cause the death of the host insect. Different species of these wasps are used as agents of biologic control, since they allow through parasitism to control certain pest insects without the use of chemical insecticides.

In those cases where the insect is simultaneously parasitized and infected by the virus, the activity of this new protein is toxic to the parasitoid and the virus can completely dispose of the host for it.

Laila gasmi

To date, the reason why certain parasitoid wasps were unable to develop in certain species of insects was unknown. Now a work published in the journal Science, led by Salvador Herrero, researcher at the Department of Genetics of the University of Valencia (UV) and Laila gasmi, a doctorate from the UV, in collaboration with research groups from Japan, Canada and South Korea, has made it possible to identify a new family of genes, called lethal factors of parasitoid, whose product is lethal for a group of parasitoids.

According to Gasmi, an important aspect of this finding is that this family of genes is present in several groups of DNA viruses that infect insects. In the case of viruses, “we have discovered that these genes serve to compete with parasitoids for the same host. That is, in those cases where the insect is simultaneously parasitized and infected by the virus, the activity of this new protein it is toxic for the parasitoid and the virus can dispose of the host completely for it ”, he says.

On other occasions, it is the parasitoids that, when they inject their eggs into the host, take advantage to infect it with a virus that has these genes but is not toxic for that parasite, but for others that could also parasitize the same host.

“What does not kill you makes you stronger”

Herrero explains what happened throughout evolution with this family of genes as follows: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” “The most surprising thing about these genes is that we have detected that they have been transferred on multiple occasions to the genome of some species of lepidoptera (moths and butterflies). Apparently throughout evolution, some insects that survived infection with a virus carrying these genes, and through a process of horizontal gene transfer between the virus and the insect, incorporated it into their genome. The presence of these genes gave them protection against parasitization and therefore this characteristic was selected generation after generation ”, he emphasizes.

This study reveals how viruses also play an important role in such competition for the survival of the best-fit.

The scientist points out that these results are relevant since, in addition to adding new elements unknown to date to the immune system of insects, they show the complexity of the evolutionary process behind the competition between a parasite and its host. This study reveals how viruses also play an important role in such competition for the survival of the best fit.

“From an applied point of view, taking into account that some species of parasitoid wasps are used efficiently in agriculture to control insect pests, to understand those factors that determine why some insects are more or less susceptible to different parasites and other natural control agents such as viruses and entomopathogenic bacteria will help us to be more efficient in controlling pests through the use of natural enemies ”, explains Herrero. With this measure, the use of control agents that are more harmful to health and less respectful with the environment will be reduced.

