They find a mother and her daughter who had been deceased for a long time dead in their home and investigate if it was a suicide

The National Police de Gijón investigates the discovery of a dead mother and daughter in their home on the street Juan Alvargonzalez, who could have been deceased for a long time, have confirmed to Europa Press from the Gijon police station.

According to the same sources, the mother, 74 years old, was dependent, while his daughter, on 41, who was the caretaker, had eating disorders and suffered from depression.

The alarms went off this past Wednesday for an acquaintance who noticed that she hadn’t seen them for a long time. The woman went to the pharmacy where they used to buy and the pharmacist confirmed that they had not gone through the medication for that month and that she had not seen them either.

The police were then notified, who tried to search for a relative while alerting the firefighters. The Police also spoke with the owner of the house, who said he did not suspect anything because the two women paid their rent on time.

However, not being able to provide the Police with a key when they were in Galicia, the firefighters ended up accessing the house through a window at 5:00 p.m.

They investigate the cause of death



Already inside, they found the mother and the daughter each in their room, lying dressed each in their respective bed, and without signs of violence. There were many pills next to the daughter, so it will be necessary to verify with the autopsy if she could commit suicide.

It is also unknown which of the two women could have died first. A cat was also found in the house, which was picked up by the municipal lacero.

After the discovery, a nephew of the older woman could be located, who confirmed the problems suffered by her cousin. She also reported that she could not care for her in the most appropriate way for that reason and that they thought about admitting the mother to a residence, but due to the pandemic they ruled it out.