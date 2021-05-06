They find a monster fish of 108 kilos and 100 years old

Image of the monster found in the Detroit River Photo by USFWS

The fish, which is a lake sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens), has been caught by the Conservation and Wild Fauna service of the town of Alpena. It measured more than six feet, weighed 110 kilos and according to wildlife technicians, it is the largest fish they have ever seen.

Of course, the capture was relatively easy. According to the technicians, the fish did not fight too much. You could tell he was tired and weak.

After measuring, weighing and analyzing it, they put a mark on it to be able to recognize it in case they find it again – a common practice in wildlife surveys – and they released it into the wild again.

With the analyzes they did, they calculated the age. It was a female, and a female lake sturgeon is estimated to live between 80 and 150 years. Due to its physical condition, size and other characteristics, specialists estimate that it is about 100 years old. In fact, they have dared to date its birth: this huge fish would have hatched from its egg in 1920.

Lake sturgeons are not a rare species to find in the Detroit River and are a regular part of this river ecosystem. But, although it may seem paradoxical, it is a threatened species. Every time there are fewer copies.

The causes are the usual ones in these cases: loss of habitat and pollution, overfishing and, above all, due to the damming of the rivers that discharge their waters into the Detroit River. Today it is estimated that the population in this river is about 5,500 lake sturgeons, and that in the entire Saint Claire – Detroit basin there will be about 28,000, much lower numbers than decades ago.

And among those 28,000 there is a hundred-year-old weighing 110 kilos

