They find a minor alive after almost a month missing in Barcelona

The Mossos d’Esquadra have located alive this Sunday to a minor under 17 years old who had been missing since March 1 in the Ciutat Vella district of Barcelona.

This was announced by the Catalan police in a tweet, in which has thanked “the collaboration” To find it.

In fact, this Thursday, after more than three weeks of her disappearance, the Mossos published in a tweet a description of the young woman and they asked for citizen help.