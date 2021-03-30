They find a mass grave with 26 bodies in Bogotá

A forensic team from the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office found in Bogotá a mass grave with 26 human remains while trying to locate the body of a woman who disappeared in 1995, a possible victim of enforced disappearance.

The announcement was made this Monday the United States embassy in Colombia, who alleged that the State Department accompanied the prosecution team, which is working on locating the woman.

“During the exhumation, 26 remains were discovered, in a common grave in Bogotá,” the delegation reported on its Twitter account, in which it attached a photograph where you can see Prosecutor’s Office personnel, dressed in white suits, in the excavated grave .

They did not give more details of the events or who the bodies could be, and no more is known about the context of the deaths.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated to Efe that it is an excavation carried out last January by the Internal Working Group for the Search and Identification and Surrender of Disappeared Persons (GRUBE).

“The remains were sent to genetics laboratory for the identification process “, reported the prosecutor, who claimed that until the scientific phase is over, it will not be possible to “know details of the case and the associated facts.” “For now, we only have the find,” they admitted.

Almost 125,000 missing

In Colombia there are almost 125,000 missing people between 1938 and 2017, according to figures from the Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine, of which more than 25,000 correspond to forced disappearances.

However, the National Center for Historical Memory (CNMH), which has worked on the consolidation of figures from various organizations, has documented at least 80,000 victims of forced disappearance during the long Colombian conflict and until August 2018.

The paramilitary groups were responsible for almost half (46%) of the disappearances that occurred between 1970 and 2015, and the guerrillas for 20%, while a state agents 8% are attributed to them, according to the CNMH.