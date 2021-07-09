They find a huge submerged continent under Iceland

It is a revolutionary theory proposed by geologists from the University of Durham (England). Experts have published a study in which they state that Iceland would be just the tip of a vast sunken continent: a fragment of the ancient supercontinent Pangea called Icelandia and that it could cover an area of ​​up to a million square kilometers; this is, the sunken continent could extend from Greenland to Europe.

This theory challenges long-held ideas of the composition of the crust that underlies the North Atlantic. and also about how volcanic islands like Iceland were formed. Experts argue that Pangea did not completely split across the mid-Atlantic more than 50 million years ago, but rather that part of it spread or stretched, leaving Iceland’s continental crust across the dividing line. According to the team, It could contain mineral and hydrocarbon resources that have not been exploited for exploitation.

Test the theory

Is there a continent just under the water? Here begins an arduous task to be done to prove the existence of Icelandia, but it also brings a completely different view of the geological understanding of the world by scientists. Once COVID-19 restrictions allow, Scientists around the world will collaborate to test this hypothesis.