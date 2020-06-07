Research showed that CD8 T cells are part of the immune system responsible for controlling and protecting the brain after infection of nasal tissue.

A group of researchers from INational Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS) have identified a defense that limits infection to the olfactory bulb and protects neurons from damage.

The study published in the journal Science Immunology, explains that neurons in the nose respond to odors and send information to a region of the brain known as the olfactory bulb. If respiratory infections reach this area they could cause encephalitis.

Previous research showed that immune cells within the central nervous system took on the role of helping to recognize the virus and limited damage to neurons, due to which the central nervous system has evolved to include various defense mechanisms to keep the pathogen out.

The inhaled virus travels through the nostrils and interact with the olfactory epithelial tissue, responsible for our sense of smell, and offers an easy way for the virus to bypass traditional barriers by providing a direct pathway to the brain.

Furthermore, new research demonstrated that CD8 T cells are part of the immune system responsible for controlling and protecting the brain after infection of nasal tissue.

The researchers observed that CD9 T cells They interact directly with neurons, instead engaging in microglia, which are immune cells that act as garbage collectors by removing cellular debris and dead cell material. When a nasal infection occurs to the microglia, they take the viral material and present it to the immune system as if it had been infected.

Based on what was found, infected olfactory neurons can transfer virus particles to the microglia, which is detected by T cells, releasing antiviral molecules that remove the virus from the neurons in a way that does not kill the cells.

The findings suggest that the immune system has developed strategies to promote the preservation of neurons and to protect the central nervous system from infection.

With information from Notimex