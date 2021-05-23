They find a dead man inside a dinosaur in Santa Coloma

A corpse it appeared on Saturday embedded inside the leg of a decorative statue of a dinosaur in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona) without “evidence of criminality.”

The lifeless body found inside the papier-mâché advertising figure would correspond to a 40 year old man.

The emergency telephone number 112 received a call at 12.00 at noon this Sunday, warned that there was a corpse inside the statue, sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra have explained.

The alert would have been made by a father and son who usually play together in that area, according to El Mirall.

The relatives of the deceased had reported his disappearance hours before he was discovered in the statue.

They activated three endowments of the Generalitat Firefighters, that they had to make a hole in the statue and a performance of gruaje to be able to remove it, has assured the Catalan police.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are currently investigating the causes of death, but confirm that showed no signs of violence. The hypothesis they are considering is that he got inside the statue to spend Saturday night and there he died, according to La Vanguardia.