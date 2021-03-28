They find a corpse floating in the sea of ​​Tarragona that could be that of the disappeared windsurfer in Cambrils

A tugboat has found this Sunday around 9.00 in the morning a corpse floating in the sea of ​​Tarragona, near the Casablanca oil platform.

The body He was wearing a wetsuit and is working with the hypothesis that it could be that of the windsurfer 54-year-old who disappeared in Cambrils (Tarragona) on Sunday, March 14.

Endowments of Salvament Marítim de Tarragona and the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard have moved to the place after receiving the notice, has informed the police force this Sunday.

The corpse has been transferred to the Port of Tarragona, where the survey was carried out, and later to the funeral home in the city. This same Monday the autopsy could be carried out.