An international team of scientists has found a “pulsating star” or rising pulsar, a discovery that may help explain the origin of the most powerful explosions that occur in the Universe.

These are the remnants of an ancient massive star (a magnetar) located 15,000 light years away, within the Milky Way, and whose magnetic field is billions of times more powerful than that of Earth.

The research, led by scientists from the CSIC and whose results are published today in “The Astrophysical Journal Letters”It was made possible thanks to observations from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) XMM-Newton X-ray telescope, NASA’s Swift and NuSTAR satellites, and the Sardinia Radio Telescope (Italy).

It is a pulsar, what the researchers refer to as a “magnetic and gravitational monster”, observed shortly after birth.

The pulsars, the CSIC has reported today, are among the most unusual objects in the universe and they form at the end of the life of massive stars by violent supernova explosions.

These extreme events leave also extreme stellar debris, such as hot, dense, magnetized remnants that emit radiation unpredictably, and energetic X-rays and gamma rays are launched into space in periods of time ranging from milliseconds to several years.

This “baby” pulsar was first observed by NASA’s Swift Observatory in March, and now the instruments of the European XMM-Newton telescope have caught an explosion from there.

It would also be the pulsar youngest of the approximately 3,000 known in the Milky Way, and it belongs to a strange category of stars, that of the “magnetar”.

“Magnetars are fascinating objects and this baby seems especially interesting for its extreme characteristics; the fact that it can be observed in both radio waves and X-rays offers us a key clue to solving the current scientific debate about the nature of a specific type of stellar remnant: pulsars“Explained CSIC researcher Nanda Rea.

According to scientists, these types of findings shed light on understanding the stellar content of the Milky Way and reveal the complexity of the phenomena that occur throughout the Universe.

