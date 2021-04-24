They find a 31-year-old man dead on the A-7 as it passes through Almería

A 31-year-old man has been found passed away this Saturday morning on the A-7 as it passes through Almería, at kilometer 467 towards Murcia.

Telephone 112 has received a warning shortly before 07.00 hours of this Saturday in which it was indicated that there was a motionless man at kilometer 467 of the aforementioned road (towards Murcia).

Immediately, the room of 112 has informed to the Civil Guard of Traffic and to the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), as reported in a statement Emergencias 112.

The health services have confirmed the death of a 31-year-old man and the Civil Guard has indicated to Emergencies 112 that, everything indicates, “that it has been run over“.

Even so, the causes of this event are they are investigating.