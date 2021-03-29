They find 19 and 17 year old boyfriends burned; the youngsters made their living selling clothes



They found 19 and 17 year old boyfriends burned; the youngsters made their living selling clothes

Photo: Family Photo / Courtesy

Alexia and Raul a 19- and 17-year-old wedding couple were found calcined in it Condition from Mexico by the authorities.

The discovery of the charred bodies was made by residents of the limits of the municipalities of San Pablo Tecámac and San frames Nepantla, Acolman.

Alexia (17 years old) and Raúl (19 years old) disappeared on March 26, they were seen for the last time in the Villa del Real subdivision, #Tecamac, # Edoméx. They went to drop off an order for clothes.

Today they found their charred bodies. # JusticiaParaAlexiayRaul #justiciaparaalexiayraul pic.twitter.com/l73t60XICo – This is not Frida Diana (@fridadgm) March 28, 2021

Raul “N” age 19 and Alexia 17-year-old “N” were reported missing last Friday, and the last place they were seen was in the Villas del Real subdivision, Tecámac municipality.

The wedding couple were merchants and they distributed their sales on motoneta, according to the first reports.

After their last installment, no more was heard of them until the early hours of Sunday, March 28, when they were found lifeless and burned.

Elements of the Acolman Municipal Police They arrived at the scene and cordoned off the scene where they found the remains of the couple awaiting the authorities who were in charge of the investigations.

The remains were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (local Semefo morgue), where the rigorous necropsy was performed and the investigation folder will be started to determine responsibilities.

Raúl and Alexia disappeared on Friday and today at dawn they were located CALCINATED! #NosFaltaAlexia pic.twitter.com/494WExQOC9 – Raúl Gutiérrez (@NoticiaNR) March 28, 2021

Relatives and friends demanded that the authorities clarify the couple’s case because around 100 people, who carried banners and demanded justice while blocking the surroundings of the prosecutor’s office local.

