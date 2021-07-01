They find 182 graves of children in boarding school

OTTAWA.

ORAn indigenous tribe in the Canadian province of British Columbia reported the discovery of 182 graves near a Catholic boarding school, bringing the number of graves found near these centers to 1,147 since last May.

Near the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, the Lower Kootenay First Nation discovered the remains using ground penetrating radar.

The remains of these 182 souls are believed to be from member groups of the Ktunaxa Nation, neighboring First Nations communities and the Aq’am community, ”the community said in a document.

This boarding school was run by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s, from when the building was converted into a resort and casino, with a golf course.

According to the community, up to 100 of its members were forced to attend this assimilation school.

This find comes after the Cowessess tribe found 750 graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School and another discovery at the Kamloops Indian Residential School of 215 graves in May.

This type of school was created in the 19th century to forcibly assimilate indigenous children and youth.

For decades, thousands of children were separated from their families and placed in residential schools, where they had to learn the traditions of the European colonialists in order to forget their own culture, also facing violence and abuse.

The precincts were funded by the state and run by Catholic organizations.

After this information, in addition, some of the Canadian indigenous tribes began to investigate the vicinity of these schools with ground penetrating radars to locate graves.

In addition, Canadian indigenous groups have called for all former residential schools in the country to be investigated.

Last June, Excésior reported the case of Evelyn Camille, who was a student at one of those centers.

They used to tell us The Hungry Indians and now I understand why. We were hungry all the time in Catholic schools, it was where we learned to steal food, ”said the woman, who is currently in her 70s.

MEETING WITH THE POPE

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) announced that indigenous leaders from that country will meet with Pope Francis.

Pope Francis is deeply committed to listening directly to the indigenous population, expressing his sincere condolences, addressing the impact of colonization and the role of the Church in the boarding school system, ”said the CCCB through a statement.

The meeting will take place between December 17 and 20, according to the religious organization’s schedule.

The visit will include a meeting with survivors of the internees, bishops and leaders of the original communities.

-Verónica Mondragon

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ