NewsGuard has identified ten accounts of “superpropagatorsof hoaxes about the Covid-19 pandemic on Twitter, which have a reach of more than three million followers and whose posts are still on the platform.

The rapid expansion of the Covid-19 has generated mixed feelings in people around the world, who have come toInternetand social networks in search of information about a new coronavirus from which the health authorities have been learning step by step since its identification.

Thesocial networksThey have fought disinformation and hoaxes by resorting to links to official pages, such as the World Health Organization, and promoting contrasting content. However, the hoaxes have continued to persist, as NewsGuard’s research points out.

This organization, specialized in fighting thefalse information,It has identified ten accounts of what it has called disinformation “superpropagators”, each with more than 100,000 followers, which together number close to 3.3 million.

His publications promotedtreatments and curesThey denied the effectiveness of social and physical distance measures, even encouraging them to skip them, or spread conspiracy theories around the pandemic.

These accounts have distributed content dated after March 18, when Twitter announced measures to combat hoaxes around the coronavirus and pandemic.Two of them were verifiedand in some cases, these are accounts already known for spreading disinformation on other topics.

NewsGuard draws attention in its report that in many cases the content has not been removed from the platform, but Twitter has included anotice, which is only visible to those who click on the ‘tweet’ to read or share it.

