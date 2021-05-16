They finally recovered the loose tiger from a Hispanic homicide suspect



The police took back India.

Photo: Houston Police Department / Courtesy

This weekend ended the incessant search for the bengal tiger on the loose that sowed panic in a neighborhood of Houston last Sunday.

The feline named India was captured by Houston police officers and taken to an animal shelter on Sunday.

India is a meek and friendly nine-month-old puppy, but she has sharp claws. Authorities will take you to the Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Cleveland, a sanctuary where there are other tigers.

Houston police released a picture of India being fed a bottle of milk by Gia Cuevas, the alleged killer’s wife Victor Cuevas, who possessed the tiger.

“We have it and it looks healthy”said Ron Borza, commander of the Houston Police Department.

The police were notified by a citizen that Cuevas wanted to hand over the animal. It is still unclear where the animal was all this time and why the woman did not contact the police earlier.

Borza said India spent the entire week from house to house as police desperately searched for her trying to prevent a tragedy.

“She wanted to give us the tiger”, Borza assured.

Police caught up with Gia in Houston to transfer to the animal shelter where she will be cared for.

Officials assured that the animal is healthy, but it was definitely in a very small box when they received it.

“The only thing I can tell you is that it is now in a bigger box and we are doing well”Borza added.

Police allowed Cuevas to come to deliver the animal, because the cat had been under great stress in recent weeks.

“Obviously he was agitated. We feed it, the animal likes attention, but there is no way to have it in a house or a neighborhood as it was “, he concluded.

Victor Cuevas, 26, was arrested and charged Monday with a felony for evading arrest, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

The Hispanic came to the attention of authorities after a tiger was seen loose Sunday night in front of Cuevas’ home.

Witnesses saw the Hispanic take the animal by the collar and enter the house, just as a neighbor was pointing a gun at the animal. A video taken by residents shows Cuevas dominating the tiger.

The Latino was free on bail since last November for a murder case following a shooting in 2017 outside a sushi restaurant in Fort Bend, according to the Houston Chronicle.