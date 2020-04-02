Still famous, criticism can rain down on you without a problem. The haters did that with singer Jennifer Lopez: They released a video of the artist, comfortable in her house, and said that “the rolls were running away”!

April 02, 2020 12:54 PM

Jennifer Lopez She is 50 years old and still, she is still one of the most famous and beautiful singers since the 90s.

The singer is a sensation worldwide for her songs, her dances and her extravagant fashion. It’s a big woman!

But apparently, not everyone loves JLo: the haters of the Puerto Rican shared a video that they allege “does not favor” precisely the figure of the singer that we see in magazines or on social networks.

In it, we see Jennifer López sitting on the couch in her living room, wearing comfortable sportswear, looking at her cell phone.

We can see her without make up, with a rather disordered impeller but in turn, the haters indicated that the Puerto Rican “lets herself be”, because of the “rolls” that we can see escaping from her muscular and “big legs” that Look with those tight leggings. What do you think?

