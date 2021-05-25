They filter video of America players involved in a scandalous party with scorts

Tremendous scandal just came to light, as a video in which several players from the América team they were gathered in a party in the company of some escortsThis occurred prior to the game against Pachuca in the Mexican tournament Liguilla.

According to the magazine publication TV Notes, four box players Americanist were involved in the party with the escorts.

Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti and Leo Suárez, are the footballers who organized the meeting.

In the publication he explains that the party was organized after the America achieved the pass to the semifinals of the Concachampiones and prior to the game of first leg against Pachuca in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

Roger and Benedetti, Ménez’s most advanced students. pic.twitter.com/03m2Z6YnS5 – Jessbrook (@ 35P1T14) May 25, 2021

For now the club does not disclose if there will be any sanction for the players involved in the scandal.

