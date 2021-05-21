They filter the surprising space plot of Indiana Jones 5

Share

What will Indiana Jones 5 be about? We can already read the general idea and it is quite interesting, especially since it is different from previous installments.

Indiana Jones 5 It has to be a movie that serves to fire Harrison ford (78 years) of the character in the best possible way. That is why they have hired James mangold, which did something similar with Logan (2017), since Hugh jackman ceased to be Wolverine.

For this fifth installment they have raised an interesting idea and it seems that it breaks a bit with the previous films. As Indiana Jones 5 It will take place in the 1960s during the space race. On this occasion, the famous archaeologist will face a Nazi scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency’s moon landing initiative. The villain will be played by Mads mikkelsen.

They also describe the character of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as an evil CIA agent working alongside the villain. She is described as “an evil and brutal murderer” and will also be very important in this story. They have also revealed that they initially offered the role to Scarlett Johansson but he rejected it.

Past versus future.

Curiously, the films in the saga had always looked for objects from the past such as the Ark of the Covenant or an alien crystal skull. But now Indiana Jones 5 It will focus on the space race, something quite interesting, although they will also be able to mix mystical objects with the technology capable of taking someone to the Moon. Remember that the first moon landing was the mission Apollo 11 in 1969, so therefore, it will have to be close to that date, if they want to give it any truth. Unless there were other previous arrivals to our satellite and the United States Government has covered it up.

We will know what exactly it is about Indiana Jones 5 when it premieres on July 29, 2022.

