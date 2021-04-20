They filter the secret character that we will see in the Loki series

Share

They have revealed several characters from the Marvel Studios series for Disney + and one stands out that will be in Loki’s new adventure.

First it was released WandaVision, now we can see Falcon and the Winter Soldier and soon it will arrive Loki Y What if…? where several classic characters from Marvel studios they will change significantly. For example, Peggy Carter will be Captain Britain, T’Challa will be Star Lord instead of Black Panther, there will be a zombie Captain America and much more.

But now we have a very interesting detail about the series of Loki, since they will introduce the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe a character as funny as it is spectacular. Is about Throg, which is a mixture of Thor with a frog.

Who is Throg?

As we already know Marvel studios He usually takes characters from the comics and changes their origin, so we do not know what exactly the frog version of Thor from the series Loki, but it’s called Simon Walterson and was a college football star. After his wife died before his son was born, he sought out mystics, mediums, psychics and fortune-tellers trying to speak to his wife one last time. In the end he found a witch who allowed him to talk to his late wife and because he could not pay her, she turned him into a frog.

He roamed the streets of New York until he became a member of a clan of frogs that fought rats. In this battle he intervened Thor and a splinter of Mjolnir hit the frog and it became Throg, which obtained the power of God of Thunder. Obviously all this we will not see in the series of Loki, but it will be interesting to see the frog version of Thor and all the surprises that they are preparing for us.

The Loki series will premiere in June on the Disney + streaming platform which can be accessed with this link.

