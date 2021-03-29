They filter the return of a great character in Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder is shooting in Australia and it seems that the security measures are not very good because there are a lot of leaks.

It has already been confirmed that in Thor: Love and Thunder we will see a lot of characters like Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane foster or the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods. But it was still missing that we could see in action one of the best characters of Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Without a doubt, some of the funniest and most eccentric moments of the third installment of the God of Thunder were the appearances of The great teacher interpreted by Jeff goldblum. We knew there were many possibilities for her to return to Thor: Love and Thunder but now their participation has been leaked. Since he has been seen with the protagonist Chris Hemsworth and the director Taika waititi.

So let’s hope they tell what happened to this character, since in the post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok he is left unprotected in front of an enraged crowd that does not want him to continue running the planet Sakaar. But it seems that he will get away with that and we can see him in Thor: Love and Thunder, although for now we do not know if his role will be very long or a simple cameo.

What will the movie be about?

For now there is little information on Thor: Love and Thunder, but the director himself Taika waititi has labeled it as “the craziest” of Marvel studios till the date. At the beginning of the story Thor will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy, then they will separate and Jane foster will receive the power of the God of Thunder. What’s more Valkyrie will begin his reign in new Asgard that is located in the Earth. The great villain will be Gorr, the butcher of gods who has a power and a weapon that can take down Thor, so the movie promises an epic battle.

The cast of Thor: Ragnarok It is also spectacular as they have reunited Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Jeff Goldblum and Jaimie Alexander. We will also see cameos from Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Neill, and Melissa McCarthy.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be released May 6, 2022. While we wait, you can see all Marvel Studios movies on Disney + by following this link.