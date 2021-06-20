They filter the presence of Wonder Woman in the movie the Flash

A leaked photo from the filming of The Flash movie shows the connection to superhero Wonder Woman played by actress Gal Gadot.

They are currently shooting the movie of The Flash in London (United Kingdom) and despite the security measures, details have already been leaked from the production set. The images that we leave you below we can see how the presence of Wonder woman it will be important.

In the filming they used a bus with an advertisement in which it appears Wonder Woman / Diana Prince sideways. Apparently, the Amazon warrior is sponsoring a fundraiser for an NGO that helps children in Central City.

Here is the filtered photo:

Wonder Woman cameo in #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/iMP2BKBDbC – | 🦇Tom🦇 | Gotham Knights Era (@StrikingBat) June 19, 2021

These types of references were used a lot in Shazam !.

In the 2019 movie Shazam! showed many details of Batman Y SupermanIn fact, the Man of Steel did appear, but his face was not seen. Now we know that The Flash will bring back to Batman from Ben affleck, but for now it is not speculated that more characters from the League of Justice. Therefore, the participation of Gal gadot It will only be testimonial.

In fact, there are some rumors that we will see a Wonder woman but it will not be interpreted by Gal gadot, but it will be a Brazilian version. Since, in the movie The Flash, the protagonist Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels to the past to avoid the death of his mother Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú) and that alters the present. So we will see the version of Michael Keaton from Batman, to Supergirl from Sasha street and maybe another Wonder Woman.

The Flash is on its way to hitting theaters on November 4, 2022. Feeling like seeing this DC Comics movie? Leave us your comments below.