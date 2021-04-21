They filter the powers of Dr. Robotnik and the appearance of Knuckles in Sonic 2

We have shocking images from the filming of Sonic 2, where we can see such charismatic characters as Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

The first film that was released in 2020 was an incredible success, since with a budget of 85 million it reached 319 million, although it must be remembered that it was in the pre-pandemic era. Now they are preparing Sonic 2 and we can see a very important character in the saga as he is Knuckles and the great return of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

In the photos that we leave you after the filming of Sonic 2, we get a first look at the stars returning like James marsden (X-Men, Westworld) and Tika sumpter (Mixed-ish, Ride Along). But also, accessories that serve as substitutes for Sonic, Tails Y Knuckles, which luckily look a lot like video games. Obviously in the film they will be done in CGI, but at least we can get an idea of ​​what the final product will be.

Here’s a look at the # SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter presented as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy – Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails’ Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

We can also see a video of Jim Carrey Interpreting Dr. Robotnik that flies over some houses putting a spectacular pose.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot, but it is clear that the story of Sonic 2 will continue the events of the first installment. We can also see more video game characters such as Tails who appeared in the post-credits scene and Knuckles, which is already speculated who will help the Dr. Robotnik to return to Earth and after being deceived he will switch sides and become good.

Jeff Fowler will be the director of Sonic 2, with a script of Pat casey Y Josh miller. Production will reportedly begin in Vancouver before moving to Hawaii for the last part of its show.

If all goes smoothly, the movie Sonic 2 It will premiere on April 8, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.