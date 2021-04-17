They filter the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home and it is about the SpiderVerse

After the statements made by Alfred Molina yesterday, that the Doctor Octopus he plays will not only be that of Spider-Man 2 – 93%, but it will also be digitally rejuvenated to be identical to how it was at the end of Spider man 2, no one should doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a movie about the multiverse, or more specifically, about the SpiderVerse. But if you continue with doubts, what we present below could be full of spoilers, since it is a leak of the plot that appeared on Reddit.

Since last year we learned of the return of Alfred Molina and before him, Jamie Foxx, who will repeat his role as Electro; Those who remain to be confirmed are the previous two Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but perhaps it is the worst kept secret of Marvel today. Several involved in the production seem to have confirmed the participation of the two actors, but we will have to wait a little longer, in the meantime we have the alleged leaked plot, but before continuing, let’s clarify who is responsible for said leak.

One day before the latest episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released – 97%, Reddit user SpideyForever245 revealed who would be the actress who would have a cameo and according to the Comic Book Movie, there was no way anyone would know that as there were no press screenings and no other site guessed what the expected cameo would be. That same user is responsible for making sure that today we know what the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

SpideyForever245 is supposedly providing information from a crew member on the film, so it could be true. We leave it up to the reader if they think it is real or fake information:

– There is a time jump, Peter Parker is in court, many things are happening while he tries to prove his innocence.

-The Multiverse is breaking up [y] there are villains from other worlds. Doctor Strange is trying to capture them and put them in a special prison that he made. The villains somehow escaped because Peter messed with some magic to clear his name and now it’s up to him to put them in jail.

-Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the second and third act of the film.

-There are some scenes with Maguire and Garfield alone.

-The final act of the film will be in the Statue of Liberty that now looks like a great Captain America with the shield. The villains are all there. Holland, Maguire and Garfield too. There is a Stark Arc Reactor for which the [villanos] they are fighting.

-All villains, except Willaim Defoe’s Green Goblin, end up in that prison. The goblin [Verde] kill someone … I’m not sure who, but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and got so mad he tried to kill the Goblin and almost did.

-The movie ends with Peter finishing high school … it seems like everyone still knows he’s Spider-Man at the end.

In addition to Maguire, Garfield, Molina and Foxx, this leak would confirm the rumor that Willem Dafoe returns as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, and it remains to be seen if the rumors of the return of Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Charlie Cox as Daredevil will also be true. . No doubt there are reasons to be excited, but it will be better to wait until it is confirmed.

In 2020, fans could not enjoy any new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this gap will be more than compensated for in 2021, since two series have already been released that had an excellent reception among fans, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%; soon we will have the launch of Loki and the films Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home