They filter the past of The Eternals before reaching Earth

What were the Eternals doing before they came to Earth to protect it? Now we have more data on these characters.

For now, there is a lot of secrecy about the story that will offer us to The Eternals from Marvel studios, since the trailer counted little and all we know is leaked information. Now they have revealed where they were before reaching Earth.

In the trailer of The Eternals we can see how they reach our planet with a spaceship. They are originally from Titan, the moon of Saturn. That is, the same place where it comes from Thanos. A site that was totally destroyed due to overpopulation, which led the great villain to devise a plan to eradicate half of the life in the universe.

But the Eternals they were no longer in Titan but they guarded the inhabitants of the Earth from their great enemies, The deviants. So we can read it in the filtered information of some calendars.

“Living on Saturn’s moon Titan, the Eternals protect Earth from Deviants and all other forms of cosmic evil. This highly anticipated next blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sure to have fans clamoring for more. “

We must not rule out that we see a young man Thanos in the movie, something that has been rumored and that fans of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals They are powerful beings linked to The CelestialsThey came to Earth thousands of years ago and were mistaken for gods by ancient civilizations. But they decide that they do not want to intervene in human affairs, at least until the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Eternals It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021. Feel like seeing it? Leave us your comments below. While we wait, we can watch the rest of the movies of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.