They filter the main villain of Captain America 4

There is still a long way to go before we can see the movie Captain America 4, but we can already know some interesting details of what Marvel Studios is preparing.

After the series premiered Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, the foundations of what will be Captain america 4, as St. Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has become the heir to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan) has already overcome his past and can bring out the great hero that he has inside.

For now, there are rumors that place the new Captain America in the movie Black panther 2, but it is also speculated that the daughter of Red Skull, call Sinthea Schmidt, also known as Without, be the villain of the movie Captain america 4. Apparently, a call for casting has come out looking for an actress “Kate Mara type” to play the character.

What’s more Emily VanCamp will return as Sharon Carter / Power Broker, but it is said that Marvel studios they may change this character so that she has her moment of redemption and is not a villain. If not she will become a heroine, so the series finale Falcon and the Winter Soldier it only serves to mislead.

From now on, we are sure to know more details about Captain america 4, since the script is finished and they may put the release date sometime in 2024.

Who is Sinthea Schmidt?

Red Skull I was looking for a male heir. But when a girl is born and the mother dies, she is about to kill the baby, however a follower of hers named Susan scarbo, takes pity on the little girl and convinces the great villain of the Captain America to give it to her and thus take care of her and indoctrinate her with the ideas of HYDRA as it grew.

Red Skull came back when Sinthea She was a girl and put her in a special machine that sped up her aging process until she was an adult and gave her superhuman powers.

As we already know Marvel studios usually changes the origin of his characters, especially those who are little known. So if we see Sinthea Schmidt on Captain america 4, it will probably not be the daughter of Red Skull, perhaps your granddaughter or great-granddaughter. Also the villain is supposedly in To sleep guarding the Soul Infinity Stone. Therefore, he should go back and find his descendant and give him powers. Something that would undoubtedly be very interesting to see on the big screen.

While they reveal more details of the film Captain america 4, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.