They filter the list of players who would be reinforcements of Mexico in Tokyo 2021

Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican Under 23 National Team, assured in a press conference that he had already defined his three reinforcements for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, although he preferred not to give the names for now.

However, as revealed by Gibran Araige of TUDN, those chosen by Lozano for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martín from Club América and Luis Romo from Cruz Azul.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Jaime Lozano has already defined the three reinforcements for the Olympic Games

“Gerardo Martino and I have already made a decision for the three reinforcements in Tokyo. I will not say them today, because I want to speak with them first,” declared ‘Jimmy’ Lozano.

They were the words of Lozano who pointed out that he already has defined those three players, who for the moment he prefers to keep a secret, although according to Araige, the players are ready.

Mexico defeated Australia 3-2 at the end of the European tour of preparation for the Olympic Games, leaving good feelings, with a base and now it seems that Ochoa, Henry and Romo will play the Olympic joust.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content