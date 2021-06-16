They filter the identity of Loki’s villain due to a Disney Plus error

Share

Two episodes of the Marvel Studios Loki series have already been released and now we can know what the true identity of the villain is.

Attention SPOILERS. The first episode ends with an unexpected twist, as they reveal that a version of Loki He is the one who is attacking the TVA agents. In the second chapter we see the investigation to be able to know where the villain is and thus be able to stop him. Then it is discovered that it is the female version of Loki interpreted by Sophia di martino.

But Disney Plus has made a serious mistake by including the true identity of this new character in the dubbing credits of the series Loki which are shown right at the end of the episode. As the voice actress is credited Elisa beuter What “Sylvie” instead of “The Variant”. Name that can be read in IMDB.

So the real villain is Sylvie

Comic book fans will know that Sylvie Lushton He lived in Oklahoma and had a relatively normal life until Asgard appeared over Broxton and one day he woke up with magical powers. These were secretly delivered to him by Loki. She later moved to New York City and took on the mantle of “Sorceress”, based on the original Sorceress, Amora.

The God of Mischief he would later reveal that he liked the idea of ​​creating a mortal who he suspected might be Asgardian. But in reality she was neither human nor Asgardian, and was simply a being created by Loki.

Obviously Marvel studios he will use the character from the comics and change his origin. But it seems that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is being manipulated by himself Loki. So, reading this may ruin the final big surprise you have prepared for the series of Marvel studios. Since we could be living a kind of loop in which the God of Mischief has everything very well controlled.

