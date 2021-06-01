They filter the Huawei Watch 3 before its official presentation

Just a day before the big presentation of their new operating system, they just appeared some leaked images of the Huawei Watch 3 in which we can see not only the design of the brand’s new smartwatch, but also the first advances of its new interface, still unpublished.

As we can see in the photographs shared by IT Home, in terms of design, the Huawei Watch 3 retains a format very similar to its predecessor, with a circular sphere with reduced bezels. Although we will notice some news and changes in its usability, including now a rotary circular knob located on the upper right side (quite similar to the Apple Watch), and a second button with a flatter and longer format at its bottom.

Another detail that these images reveal is the presence of two types of straps, with a first model in brown leather, and what looks like a second variant in black silicone. Two models that would be in line with the Huawei Watch currently available, and that promise us the possibility of exchanging the straps.

Although the biggest change will reside in the software, with the first inclusion of the Harmony OS in a smartwatch. Although, as we can see in these first images, in the same way that happened with mobile phones, we will once again see a great similarity with the operating system of their current devices, in this case very similar to Huwaei’s own LiteOS.

However, putting HarmonyOS on your next smartwatch opens the doors to more apps, assuming there are enough notable apps for users to be worth it. Specifically, we see that app shortcuts remain identical, as does your drop-down notification panel, in this case shown with the Chinese messaging application WeChat, something that unfortunately does not make it clear whether it is a general notification reading or a local application installed on the smartwatch.

Thus, it is already foreseen that Huawei officially presents HarmonyOS tomorrow, June 2 at 10:30 (Peninusla time), along with some of its novelties in audio devices, tablets, monitors, and of course, wearables. Will HarmonyOS manage to be a sufficient boost to make up all the lost ground in the smartphone market over the last year?