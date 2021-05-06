They filter the great villain of the second season of Invincible

Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible and The Walking Dead, has been the one who has revealed the next villain of the great Amazon series.

Undoubtedly, Invincible (Invincible) It is one of the best series of 2021, despite being animated, its brutality, violence and recreation of a world where superheroes exist has made it an immediate success. Therefore, shortly after all the episodes were available on Amazon Video, it was confirmed that they will make second and third seasons.

Attention SPOILERS. The story we’ve seen so far in Invincible revolves around Marc grayson, a young man whose father is Omni-Man, the greatest superhero on Earth. He discovers his powers and begins to control them, but Omni-Man He is not as good as people think and has dark plans for the inhabitants of our planet.

The first season of Invincible ends when Omni-Man he cannot kill his son and decides to leave the planet. Therefore, in the new episodes, a new villain will be needed to match the young hero.

Who will that new villain be?

The creator of Invincible, Robert Kirkman, revealed that Angstrom Levy will appear in the next seasons of the animated series.

In the comic, Angstrom Levy tried to merge the intelligence of different versions of himself from other universes into one. The process was stopped by Invincible, prompting Levy to swear vengeance against the young hero. So without a doubt he will have a rival to match.

The series has a spectacular cast in its original version headed by Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Khary Payton, Gray Griffin, and Max Burkholder. Invincible is produced by Skybound and is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder.

Do you like Invincible? Leave us your comments below.