Season 2 of The Mandalorian will arrive as planned on the Disney + streaming platform and will be accompanied by the merchandising and Funko Pops that have been revealed.

Thanks to the filtration of Funko Pops from the second season of the Star Wars series The MandalorianWe know some details of what the new episodes will offer us.

We made a brief visit to Tatooine in the first season of The Mandalorian, and it was there that we saw a detail that could be Boba Fett. A character that we know will have more minutes in new episodes. Now a list of upcoming Funko Pop figures for the show confirms that we are returning to the planet, and possibly to another iconic location.

As you can see below, The Mandalorian and The Child (Baby Yoda) will ride a Bantha, a creature closely associated with Tatooine the planet where Luke Skywalker was raised. However, even more exciting is the fact that we will see a Gamorrean Guard and, as you will remember, they were the ones who guarded the palace of Jabba the Hutt.

This is the list of Funko Pops revealed:

Attention possible SPOILERS.

As we know in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Princess Leia kills Jabba the Hut, taking down one of the most powerful criminal bosses on the outer edge. Therefore, when we see a Gamorrean Guard in the series of The Mandalorian, it makes us think that we will return to his palace, where Jabba is no longer owner and lord. But who can be the new leader. Are the Funko Pops telling us that Boba Fett who was left for dead precisely in the Tatooine desert is the one who heads the legacy of Jabba The Hutt?

For now we have few details, but it is clear that the essence of the best of Star Wars will be in the second season of The Mandalorian. In addition we can continue to see Baby Yoda, the most charismatic character in the franchise and some old acquaintances such as Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano.