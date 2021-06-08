They filter the first image of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

The shooting of Indiana Jones 5 has little security because almost every day we can see some leak, like Harrison Ford with his mythical adventurer look.

They recently leaked an action scene with a motorcycle where an actor wore a mask of Indiana Jones which will later be replaced with CGI by the face of Harrison ford (the magic of cinema). But now, we can already see the veteran actor with his usual archaeologist appearance, where the legendary hat stands out.

They will supposedly shoot different scenes from past and present, giving Harrison ford the opportunity to portray Indiana Jones in his prime and as an older man. Which will be something very exciting and nostalgia sure plays a big role in the movie.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw – IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

What will the movie be about?

Indiana Jones 5 It will be set in the 60s, so the story will revolve around the space race, but the Nazis are infiltrated in NASA. Since the character of Mads mikkelsen as a scientist who once worked alongside the Nazis and who now helps the United States Government put a man on the moon. But her intentions will not be entirely good and she will likely be a double agent. You may have faced Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and for that reason he does not trust him and must find out which side he is on.

Indiana Jones 5 It is directed by James mangold, while Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall Y Rayne Roberts will be in charge of producing. In the cast they stand out Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook Y Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Also the legendary composer John williams will also return to provide the soundtrack for what we assume is the latest adventure of Harrison ford What Indiana Jones at the cinema.