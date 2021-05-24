They filter the final villain of the Fast and Furious saga (SPOILERS)

The Fast and Furious 11 movie will be the last of the franchise and they have revealed who will be the final big showdown.

Justin lin has already commented that Fast and furious 11 It will be the last film to make this action saga and he wants it to be an epic ending to the entire story that we have been watching since the first installment was released in 2001. Therefore, they need a final villain who has the charisma, the resources and a superlative degree of evil to measure up.

In the eighth and ninth films, the villain has been Cipher interpreted by Charlize Theron, this actress has shown that she is up to any challenge thrown at her with action-packed movies like Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Atomic (2017) and The old guard (2020) from Netflix. Also, in the saga Fast and furious has made things very difficult for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of his “family”.

On Fast and furious 9 she will be the one in charge of bringing Dom’s lost brother back to life Jacob Toretto. This character played by John CenaHe will be strong, a top-notch driver and very ruthless. But Cipher will continue to handle everything from the shadows, showing that it is a danger.

There will be no redemption for Cipher.

So the bad intentions of the character of Charlize Theron will continue in the following films, until we see the final big showdown in Fast and furious 11, where Sun you must end it if you ever want to have a normal life. This means that Cipher She will be the final villain of the saga and that everything will end with her death. Because there will be no redemption with her, something that has happened with some other villains like Deckard Shaw from Jason statham and probably Jacob Toretto from John Cena.

Do you want to see the ninth installment of the saga? So far it’s being a tremendous success in the United States. But we will have to wait until July 2 in other countries to see it.