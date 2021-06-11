They filter the ending of The Batman and it’s … Brutal !!!

Attention SPOILERS. There is new information on the movie The Batman which is directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

This article is for the bravest, who want to know how it will end The batman, since there are SPOILERS. Obviously these leaks have to be taken calmly, although it seems that the sources are quite reliable.

First you have to remember that the main villain of The batman will be The riddle (Paul Dano) and the story will be based on a mix of the comics The Long Halloween (A Long Halloween) and Hush (Be quiet). The film will deal with the investigation of crimes of people of high society, that only the Dark Knight can solve. But it seems that from the third act, things will change a lot. Since in the end, The riddle will flood Gotham and the city will become a post-apocalyptic wasteland. These events will be based on the comics of Batman: Zero Year, where this villain does the exact same thing in the early days of Dark Knight as a hero.

This will cause two new villains to appear for the sequel.

The destruction of Gotham what will we see in The batman, will cause two characters to appear Dc comics What Mr. Freeze Y Deathstroke (a different version than Joe Manganiello). While, The riddle will rule the city causing a fusion between the comics Zero Year Y No Man’s Land for the sequel.

Curiously it would be different from anything we have seen of Batman to date at the movies. Since we are used to the Dark Knight solving things and saving the city. But it seems that this time everything will be destroyed.

The movie The batman It has a spectacular cast led by Robert Pattinson, Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Charlie Carver, Max Carver and Con O’Neill.

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022. It will be at that moment when we will know what will happen in its epic end.