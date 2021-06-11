They filter the end of the Batman and the arrival of new villains

MEXICO CITY.

Something that very few doubt is than ‘The Batman’, the version of Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, is one of the most anticipated releases of next year and that the filmmaker has in mind to create his own universe of the DC superhero.

Now, a new leak would have revealed the devastating ending of the film and the appearance of more villains that will terrorize Gotham, in addition to those already confirmed.

Officially, the Riddler of Paul Dano will be the main villain of ‘The Batman’, in addition to the appearance of the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, and the presence of Catwoman, friend or foe to whom Zoe Kravitz will play. However, according to Giant Freakin Robot, “At the end of the film, Riddler will flood Gotham City, which will turn into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

Fans will recognize that this premise, as it is very reminiscent of what happened in ‘Batman: Year One’, whose plot was also set in Bruce Wayne’s early days as a vigilante.

Now, supposedly, in the end of ‘The Batman’, it would introduce a couple more antagonists, Mr. Freeze Y Deathstroke (and not Joe Manganiello’s, but a new version).

Supposedly, Reeves would mix the plot of ‘Year One’ with that of ‘Batman: No man’s land’, in which there was a Gotham invaded by villains, including Freeze and Slade Wilson. A similar situation was already experienced in the series ‘Gotham’ and that could serve as a cliffhanger for the main plot of the sequel to ‘The Batman’.

Nothing confirmed yet, so we will have to wait to see more advances of the film, whose Premiere is scheduled for March 4, 2022.