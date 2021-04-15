They filter the Batmobile that will appear in the movie the Flash

Share

It has been speculated that in the movie The Flash there will be several versions of Batman and therefore cannot miss his spectacular Batmobile.

On The Flash they want to tell the story of Flashpoint and therefore will introduce the “multiverse” of Dc comics. So we can probably see Michael Keaton sharing screen with Ben affleck Y Christian bale playing different versions of Batman. In what is sure to be one of the most epic moments in film history. But in addition, it has already been leaked that Batmobile will appear on the screen.

There is a lot of speculation about the appearance of Michael Keaton on The Flash, despite the fact that their participation was announced long ago. But obviously, a lot has changed in the world since then, and the actor doubted that he would be a veteran Batman due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 concerns.

Director Andy Muschietti admitted almost a year ago that Michael Keaton would have an important role in the film, as he would act as a mentor for The Flash from Ezra Miller. Now they have leaked that it will be precisely the Batmobile that appeared in both movies of Tim Burton, the one who will do it will be in the new movie.

In the image that we leave you below, you can see the close-up of the front part that belongs to the Batmobile of Batman from Michael Keaton. The post is from Pictures Vehicles LTD., a UK based custom build effects team that has worked for Warner Bros. and who has signed for the movie The Flash.

What will the movie be about?

The story of The Flash will revolve around that Barry Allen he wants to get his father out of jail Henry allen, as he was wrongly accused of the death of his wife and Barry’s mother. But as he fails to do so, he chooses to use his super speed to go to the past and avoid murder. This causes it to alter the present and that is why we will see different versions of Batman using the legendary Batmobile.

The Flash will be released on November 4, 2022.

