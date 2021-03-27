They filter the amount that Eleazar Gómez must pay to her ex-partner for repairing the damage

Now what Eleazar Gomez obtained his parole, after being in prison for just over 4 months, also it was announced that he must abide by certain requirements for three years, although they failed to report one of those conditions.

Well, the Mexican journalist Carlos Jimenez leaked through his Twitter profile that Eleazar must pay $ 420 thousand pesos (just over $ 20 thousand dollars) as compensation, after accepting his guilt for physically abusing Stephanie Valenzuela.

As published by Carlos, apparently he agreed with her pay this amount in three exhibitions as repair of the damage.

“$ 420 thousand pesos for Eleazar’s freedom. That was the money he agreed with his ex-girlfriend to deliver as reparation for the damage. He will have to give the $ 420 thousand in three payments, ”Jiménez published on his social network.

As Stephanie informed reporters about Gomez’s three-year probation, she also mentioned that he will give a press conference the following week where he will probably be questioned on this issue and is the opportunity to offer the model a public apology, as agreed.

Besides the apologies, the actor must comply with other conditions imposed by the judge during the time that he was granted freedom to prevent him from going back to jail.

These imply not having contact with the victim, not frequenting the places that she frequents, taking psychological treatment in a public institution, as well as the periodic quarterly presentation, residing in a specific place and not commenting on the case on social networks.

