They filter supposed audio where Alfredo Adame plans to keep money from the political campaign



Alfredo Adame.

Photo: Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

The candidate for a federal deputation for the 14th district of Mexico City, Alfredo Adame, was exhibited in an audio affirming that he will receive $ 40 million pesos to compete for the seat, and that from that money he can “fuck” $ 25 million.

Without clarifying whether those who offer that money are the leadership of Progressive Social Networks (RSP), the party for which he will compete, or Morena, the actor also argues that they are doing everything to have a majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

“They are very sure that I am going to win it and I can screw them. I won the mayor’s office last time, nothing more than they stole it from me. Now I’m going to tell you what the fart is: the owners of this party (RSP) are Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Marcelo Ebrard and Elba Esther. Marcelo is the next President, why do you think I went with them? I already know the whole story.

“Why do you think I need winning workhorses? They give us 40 million pesos, of those $ 40 million, we fuck $ 25 and that’s business. Why? (Morena) He is not going to reach the majority in the House, so they need to catch RSP’s bastard to get him as much as possible; the difference will be 11 deputies, then from RSP they will remove those deputies to get that difference of 256 in the Chamber ”, is heard in an audio that circulates on social networks.

He claims that he has already spoken with Elba Esther and her daughter, Maricruz Montelongo, wife of RSP leader Fernando González, as well as with other party leaders.

“The order is that you do not fart Claudia, López Obrador,” adds Adame.

In addition, he refers to Morena’s candidate for Mayor of Tlalpan with rudeness, and affirms that that is why the standard-bearer of Redes will win that position.

Alfredo Adame will compete that district with Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, former leader of Morena and current federal deputy.

BY: Érika Hernández