They filter photos of Marcell Ozuna and narrate what happened with his wife

Photos were leaked of the moment when Marcell ozuna was arrested by the officers who witnessed the event where he made domestic violence in the heat of MLB season.

One of the officers said he witnessed in body and life when Marcell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck and hit her against a wall, then hit her with a cast on her left arm.

To make things even worse for Marcell ozuna , The official does not need proof or something like that, but he clearly saw how the Dominican and MLB player committed one of the greatest fouls of the human being.

Here is a photo of when he was being arrested:

Here the report:

Last minute 🚨: The police department issued a statement reporting the episode of domestic violence by Marcell Ozuna. Officers were witnesses to the incident. The Dominican player grabbed his wife by the neck and threw her against a wall. https://t.co/Sn6cXiLWMB – El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) May 30, 2021

Multiple MLB players have been suspended for the same case, such as Odubel Herrera, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo German and everything indicates that Marcell ozuna is the following.