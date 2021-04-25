They filter photos of JLo crying while arguing with Alex Rodríguez – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

For a long time, the couple of former MLB player Alex Rodríguez and star Jennifer López was the “fairy tale story” of Latinos in Hollywood, but recently they announced that they had separated after several differences they had had. in the recent past, mainly because of an alleged infidelity by the former New York Yankees with a reality star.

In the end, their long-awaited wedding will not happen and perhaps the most incredible thing and that humanizes a couple of figures of such high status and fortune almost unattainable for most are their moments of vulnerability, since some paparazzi captured A-Rod and JLo arguing in a car, with the Puerto Rican clearly crying in what appears to be, days before their breakup.

JLo broke up with A-Rod because ‘I couldn’t fully trust’ him anymore

The truth is that they have decided to leave their relationship for the good of both and will continue their separate path as “good friends” according to their released statement.