They filter new audios by Florentino Pérez; Cristiano Ronaldo attacked Mourinho

The president of the Real MadridFlorentino Pérez is in the eye of the hurricane after El Confidencial newspaper leaked audios talking about Raúl and Iker Casillas in the first instance, however, they were not the only victims of the President, since now more audios have been leaked.

Now the victims are Vicente del Bosque, Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho, as the new audios contain statements against these 3 characters.

Regarding Vicente del Bosque, Florentino declared that he is a Zoquete and is not a good coach.

“He is not a coach, Camacho is. Del Bosque is the biggest lie I have seen in my life” He neither knows how to train nor does he know tactics. He’s a chump. Vicente del Bosque is not offered a job because everyone knows that he is not a coach. The Del Bosque thing is the biggest lie I have ever seen in my life. “Florentino says.

Likewise, Cristiano Ronaldo also received words from the still President of Real Madrid, statements dating from 2012.

“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he’s not normal, otherwise, he wouldn’t do all the things he does. The last nonsense he did, that he saw all the time. world world .. Why do you think he does that stupid thing? ” Said about CR7.

In addition to Cristiano, he also had words to speak ill of Mourinho and agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes does not command anything in it. Just as he does not send anything in Mourinho. Zero patatero. Even for interviews. Nothing. No fucking case. These are guys with a terrible ego, both spoiled, the coach and him, and they don’t see the reality, because they could both make a lot more money if they were otherwise. These are two abnormal, because we are talking about a lot of money in the field of image rights. Also, with that face that they have, with that defiant way, that everyone dislikes them … If the publicity is the opposite, it is the opposite! “.

About Fabio Coentrao: “That’s tolili. He’s a chump. That’s one of Madrid’s effects. He’s another who doesn’t have a head and Real Madrid eats those guys. Right now he’s screwed up and Mourinho is an idiot … It’s not that he doesn’t want to play … Well, he’s a bit subnormal. He drives without a license … That said, the pressure has overwhelmed him and that is from being sick. But the other doesn’t care if he’s sick because it kills him. ‘You are shit.’

