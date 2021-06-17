They filter multiple SPOILERS from Matrix 4

Share

The most important details of the Matrix 4 movie have been revealed, such as when it is set and who the new characters are.

Attention Matrix 4 SPOILERS. The film directed by Lana Wachowski It will be the continuation of one of the best science fiction sagas of all time. To return to impact as at the beginning of the XXI century they return Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss What NEO Y Trinity. But now we know many more details.

Here we leave you all the leaks of the film:

Although it has been almost 20 years since the third installment was released, Matrix 4 will be established 60 years after Matrix Revolutions (2003). The fourth installment will continue the events of the third, therefore machines and humans are not at war. Even some machines are allied with people. The city of Zion no longer exists and Morpheus is dead. So the leader of humanity is Niobe interpreted by Jada pinkett smithAlthough he will wear makeup and CGI to appear to be much older, since he will be close to 100 years old.

NEO (Keanu Reeves) will revive and although they have not revealed how that will happen, it seems that it enters Matrix and look for Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). She lives a normal life in simulation with her husband and children. So NEO will have a role similar to Morpheus and must show the truth to Trinity. It must be remembered that the machines agreed to allow any human to be freed from Matrix without consequences. Something may change at the time of the resurrection of NEO and therefore that deal is terminated. This could start a new conflict between the two sides. On Matrix 4, Neil Patrick Harris plays a character named The Analyst, a representative of The architect. Will return on Agent Smithbut this time it will look different. Since instead of Hugo weaving will be played by the actor Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter and Frozen 2).

The movie Matrix 4 will premiere on December 17, 2021, the same day that Spider-Man: No Way Home from SONY / Marvel Studios.

