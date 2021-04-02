They filter misogynistic and homophobic messages from Kevin Durant to actor Michael Rapaport

Figure of Kevin Durant it has been taking shape over the years. In its stage in Seattle and Oklahoma He seemed a calm and peaceful man, but this appearance was gradually turning, especially as a result of the criticism for his signing by the Golden State Warriors.

In recent years, the forward has become a more aggressive figure outside the pigs, and proof of them are your messages on social media. In fact, now a few threats of the number 7 of the Brooklyn nets to the actor Michael Rapaport.

It has been the interpreter and comedian himself who has leaked a series of private messages that the NBA star sent him on Instagram. “I get threats and nasty messages on a daily basis, but never in my wildest dreams did I think Kevin Durant would be among them. He now he is threatening me, criticizing my wife, and he wants to fight me. This is supposed to be the love of the United States, right? “Rapaport pointed out in his networks.

Offensive messages from Kevin Durant

The 11-time NBA All-Star and MVP used homophobic, misogynistic and profane language to attack the renowned actor from series such as ‘Prison Break’. In them he came to challenge him to fight in the streets of New York, asking for his home address. “Your wife doesn’t even respect your *** ass”, “piece shitty”, are some of the messages that Kevin Durant sent.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @ KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

After the filtration of these private messages, criticism has been advanced on Durant, who confirmed that he had sent these messages, and later apologized: “My God, I apologize”. In addition, he assured that he would never have a fight with him.

It is not your first conflict in the networks

This is not the first chapter in which Kevin Durant is involved in social networks, as it is known by many that the Nets star has come to use secondary accounts on Twitter to defend against criticism.

The NBA could end up sanctioning you with a fine or a suspension, as it did on previous occasions with Kobe bryant and Rajon rondo for using homophobic slurs on the track.