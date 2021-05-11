They filter intimate conversations of Alfredo Adame with a trans girl – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Yes, once again Alfredo Adame is in the eye of the hurricane, this time not because of a fight or a comment, but because of some messages.

Although the actor recognizes himself as a heterosexual man, in social networks they leaked intimate conversations of the politician with a transgender girl.

In this conversation leaked by a gossip fanpage on Instagram, Alfredo Adame and his transgender friend also send each other ‘the pack’ in photos and videos.

“Hello Alfredito, I am Sherezadha, my life, save me my love,” says the girl in a text message to which the actor replies with an audio:

“You are beautiful, I already have you registered here and we better talk here. Then I send you rich things and you send me rich things, does it come out? ”, The actor replies.

After this the conversation heats up and they both send each other quite daring photographs.

It should be noted that these conversations have caused great controversy on social networks, especially because Alfredo Adame has repeatedly been quite hurtful to the LGBT community by making homophobic and transphobic comments.