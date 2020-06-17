During its development, Volkswagen’s SUV ID 4 was called by its code name, ID Crozz

Compared to ID 3, the car model of the German, the design of this truck is quite similar in shape

For each load, this vehicle is expected to travel 300 miles, about 482 kilometers.

The automobile and electric van industry is one of the most exciting for the future. Not only because they really are the future of mobility, as many countries are looking to part ways with fossil fuels. In addition, several companies in the sector have invested a lot of money in this market to create truly convenient, well-priced and aesthetically pleasing options. Among these brands, the German Volkswagen stands out.

This automaker was planning to reveal its ID 4, its first fully electric SUV, at the end of the year. However, according to ., images of the vehicle have just been leaked online. Volkswagen’s idea was to release these images in late summer. However, the Chinese Ministry of Industrial and Information Technology made the mistake of making them available. And a fan of the brand rescued them before they disappeared.

All images of Volkswagen’s new electric SUV were posted on the VWIDTalk forum. Among the elements that leaked from this vehicle are the wheel options with which the truck will be launched. It was also extensively documented how it looks from the front, sides, back and top. There are even some images where you can see part of the interiors. The design is much more modern than that of other models.

Volkswagen’s weapon to end Tesla

As already said, several automakers are competing to come up with a great electric vehicle model. Volkswagen itself works on a car for the masses, but it has been difficult to produce it. In France, an incentive program was started for the country’s brands to become the main exporter of this industry in Europe. Even more traditional agents, like Lincoln, are beginning to experiment with their own models.

Going back to Volkswagen’s electric SUV, it’s a pretty daring bet that could put other companies in the electric vehicle industry in trouble. Perhaps the clearest example is Tesla with his Cybertruck. In terms of design, Elon Musk’s truck is not at all pleasing to the eye, beyond its performance. Considering only this point, the German automaker’s proposal has the winnings. Especially in mass markets.

Of course, it must be recognized that design is not everything. Many of the main fears of the public interested in electric vehicles have to do with performance. Among the most important, the range per charge and the maximum speed of the car stand out. So the SUV has won the battle against Tesla in a matter of catching the eye of the consumer. But he needs to show that he has a practical machine for the day to day.

Other interesting proposals in electric vehicles

Of course, the fight for this sector is not alone between Volkswagen and Tesla. During CES 2020, for example, Sony unveiled its own electric car that, while conceptual, shows it is ready to join the battle if it so desires. Last November, Ford unveiled its own 100 percent electric SUV with a good marketing strategy. There are also agents like Mercedes-Benz, who have had to delay launching their products multiple times.

Be that as it may, it is clear why there is so much interest between Volkswagen and its rivals in creating a good electric car. According to Statista, some models have quadrupled the sales figure in the past four years. According to the IEA, since 2018, five million cars had been exceeded with this system on a global scale. According to information from Interesting Engineering, in countries such as China and Norway they already occupy a large part of the total population.

